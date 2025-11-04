Azerbaijan mulls fresh proposals to bring tax system into spotlight

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Proposals have been put forward for the gradual, phased taxation of wages in the private sector, not related to the oil and gas sector, said Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, Trend reports.

He made the remark during today’s meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship, held to discuss the draft law "On the State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2026".

"Taking into account that the exemption, which expires on January 1, 2026, was implemented in accordance with the set socio-economic objectives, as well as sufficient strengthening of tax administration to preserve and further multiply the achievements in formalizing the labor market, and at the same time, to create favorable conditions for continuing the legalization process, including by establishing a lower tax burden on lower incomes, proposals have been made for the gradual, phased taxation of wages in the private sector not related to the oil and gas sector," he stressed.