Azerbaijani and Algerian foreign ministers hold one-on-one talks

...
Politics Materials 4 November 2025 14:58 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. A one-on-one meeting between Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, with his Algerian counterpart Ahmed Attaf has begun in Algeria, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on its X page, Trend reports.

"A one-on-one meeting between Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, National Communities Abroad and African Affairs of Algeria Ahmed Attaf has already begun," the post reads.

