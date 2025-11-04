EBRD provides €75M sustainability-linked loan to Türkiye’s confectionery producer

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has extended a 75 million euro sustainability-linked loan to Ülker, Türkiye’s confectionery producer, to advance the company’s green transition efforts, Trend reports.

The financing forms part of a broader 377 million euro package involving several banks, aimed at refinancing Ülker’s existing sustainability-linked loan from March 2023.

Sustainability is central to Ülker’s strategy, with the company targeting net-zero emissions across its entire value chain by 2050. Supported by the EBRD, Ülker will set more ambitious environmental goals and expand emissions monitoring to all its plants worldwide, including those in Egypt, Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia.

Commenting on the transaction, EBRD Deputy Head of Türkiye Mehmet Erdem Yaşar said the Bank values Ülker’s “strong sustainability vision” and expects the new loan to “further strengthen the company’s leadership in sustainable production.”

Ülker CEO Özgür Kölükfakı emphasized that sustainability remains at the heart of the company’s growth and innovation, noting that the partnership will enhance efficiency and competitiveness across all markets.

To date, the EBRD has invested more than 22.7 billion euros in Türkiye through 502 projects, primarily in the private sector.