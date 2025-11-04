Azerbaijan predicts nation's real economic growth rate in 2026
Azerbaijan’s GDP is projected to reach 134.1 billion manat ($78.4 billion) in 2026, growing 2.9 percent. Oil and gas output is expected at 32.4 billion manat ($19 billion), down 2.4 percent, while the non-oil sector rises to 101.7 billion manat ($59.5 billion), up 5 percent. Growth through 2026–2028 will be fully driven by the non-oil and gas sector.
