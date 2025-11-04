Azerbaijan, Algeria to mint trade, economy, scientific and tech co-op commission (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4.​ The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Algeria have signed an agreement on the establishment of a joint commission on trade, economic, scientific, and technical cooperation between the governments of the countries, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The agreement marks an important stage in the development of bilateral relations between the two countries.

The document creates a structured and institutionalized mechanism for deepening cooperation in key areas such as trade, investment, science, and technology.

The joint commission will serve as a platform for identifying new areas of mutual interest and coordinating initiatives, as well as exchanging experience and best practices.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel