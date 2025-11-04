Iran releases currency exchange rates for November 4

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of November 4, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 24 currencies went up, while 20 currencies dropped compared to November 3.

The official rate for $1 is 573,111 rials, while one euro is valued at 660,855 rials. On November 3, the euro was priced at 661,279 rials.

Currency Rial on November 4 Rial on November 3 1 US dollar USD 573,111 573,000 1 British pound GBP 753,556 753,593 1 Swiss franc CHF 709,913 711,697 1 Swedish króna SEK 60,467 60,348 1 Norwegian krone NOK 56,651 56,612 1 Danish krone DKK 88,520 88,524 1 Indian rupee INR 6,460 6,446 1 UAE Dirham AED 156,055 156,025 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,865,923 1,867,792 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 202,828 203,991 100 Japanese yen JPY 371,802 372,047 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 73,739 73,737 1 Omani rial OMR 1,489,265 1,488,895 1 Canadian dollar CAD 407,874 409,038 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 327,093 327,931 1 South African rand ZAR 33,131 33,067 1 Turkish lira TRY 13,631 13,629 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,100 7,089 1 Qatari riyal QAR 157,448 157,418 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 43,757 43,740 1 Syrian pound SYP 52 52 1 Australian dollar AUD 374,581 374,357 1 Saudi riyal SAR 152,830 152,800 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,524,231 1,523,936 1 Singapore dollar SGD 439,351 440,541 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 469,627 468,750 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 18,828 18,823 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 273 273 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 403,581 402,711 1 Libyan dinar LYD 105,031 105,272 1 Chinese yuan CNY 80,461 80,552 100 Thai baht THB 1,764,519 1,777,422 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 136,467 136,714 1,000 South Korean won KRW 400,503 401,323 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 808,337 808,181 1 euro EUR 660,855 661,279 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 109,985 108,104 1 Georgian lari GEL 211,576 211,482 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 34,341 34,452 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,595 8,604 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 168,068 168,303 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 337,124 336,873 100 Philippine pesos PHP 975,671 975,680 1 Tajik somoni TJS 62,104 61,834 1 Turkmen manat TMT 163,834 163,721 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,562 2,567

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 838,523 rials and $1 costs 727,189 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 814,099 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 706,008 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.05-1.08 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.21-1.24 million rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel