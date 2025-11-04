Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Iran releases currency exchange rates for November 4

Economy Materials 4 November 2025 09:35 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for November 4

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of November 4, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 24 currencies went up, while 20 currencies dropped compared to November 3.

The official rate for $1 is 573,111 rials, while one euro is valued at 660,855 rials. On November 3, the euro was priced at 661,279 rials.

Currency

Rial on November 4

Rial on November 3

1 US dollar

USD

573,111

573,000

1 British pound

GBP

753,556

753,593

1 Swiss franc

CHF

709,913

711,697

1 Swedish króna

SEK

60,467

60,348

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

56,651

56,612

1 Danish krone

DKK

88,520

88,524

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,460

6,446

1 UAE Dirham

AED

156,055

156,025

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,865,923

1,867,792

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

202,828

203,991

100 Japanese yen

JPY

371,802

372,047

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

73,739

73,737

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,489,265

1,488,895

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

407,874

409,038

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

327,093

327,931

1 South African rand

ZAR

33,131

33,067

1 Turkish lira

TRY

13,631

13,629

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,100

7,089

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

157,448

157,418

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

43,757

43,740

1 Syrian pound

SYP

52

52

1 Australian dollar

AUD

374,581

374,357

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

152,830

152,800

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,524,231

1,523,936

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

439,351

440,541

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

469,627

468,750

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

18,828

18,823

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

273

273

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

403,581

402,711

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

105,031

105,272

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

80,461

80,552

100 Thai baht

THB

1,764,519

1,777,422

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

136,467

136,714

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

400,503

401,323

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

808,337

808,181

1 euro

EUR

660,855

661,279

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

109,985

108,104

1 Georgian lari

GEL

211,576

211,482

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

34,341

34,452

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,595

8,604

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

168,068

168,303

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

337,124

336,873

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

975,671

975,680

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

62,104

61,834

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

163,834

163,721

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,562

2,567

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 838,523 rials and $1 costs 727,189 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 814,099 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 706,008 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.05-1.08 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.21-1.24 million rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Latest

Latest

Read more