Azerbaijan lays out financial blueprint for collaborative university with Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. As many as 6 million manat ($3.54 million) are projected to ensure the operation of the Azerbaijan-Türkiye Joint University, which will enroll 300 students in engineering and medical programs, for the 2025/2026 academic year, Trend reports.

This issue was reflected in the draft law “On the State Budget of Azerbaijan for 2026”, discussed today at a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship.

Meanwhile, for the next year, a total of 5 billion manat ($2.96 billion) is projected for education expenditures, which is 78.6 million manat ($46.3 million), or 1.6 percent higher than in 2025, and 625.8 million manat ($369.7 million), or 14.3 percent higher than the 2024 budget execution.