Azerbaijan’s strategic foreign exchange reserves reach new high in Oct. 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4.​ Azerbaijan’s strategic currency reserves grew by 16.2 percent in the first ten months of 2025, reaching $82.5 billion by the end of the period, said Taleh Kazimov, the Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Trend reports.

Speaking during the meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship, where the draft law “On the State Budget for 2026” was discussed, Kazimov noted that the bank’s foreign exchange reserves stood at $11.4 billion as of the end of October.

“Strategic currency reserves continue to significantly exceed internationally accepted adequacy standards. Specifically, they are sufficient to cover 37 months of goods and services imports,” Kazimov stated.

He added that in 2025, monetary policy was directed toward maintaining inflation within the target range through monetary conditions. According to official data, the 12-month inflation rate in September 2025 was 5.7 percent.