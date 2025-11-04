OTS hails UNESCO’s move to establish World Turkic Language Family Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. The Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Kubanychbek Omuraliev welcomed UNESCO’s decision to proclaim December 15 as World Turkic Language Family Day during its 43rd General Conference held in Samarkand on November 3, 2025, Trend reports.

“I welcome UNESCO’s historic decision to proclaim December 15 as World Turkic Language Family Day during its 43rd General Conference held in Samarkand on 3 November 2025,” Omuraliev stated.

He emphasized that this milestone “underscores the ancient roots and universal values of the Turkic language, reflecting its deep historical legacy as a unifying element of the Turkic civilization.”

According to Omuraliev, the proclamation of this day within UNESCO - the foremost institution dedicated to preserving cultural and linguistic diversity - “testifies to the growing recognition of the Turkic World’s rising identity, values, and role in today’s global landscape.”

The OTS Secretary General extended congratulations to all Member States and Observers for their contributions to this meaningful initiative, reaffirming the Organization’s dedication to promoting shared historical and cultural heritage, strengthening unity among Turkic peoples, and advancing a common vision.