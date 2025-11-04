Azerbaijan set to allocate funds to AZAL for subsidized flights and compensation next year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. The amount of funds allocated to Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) for covering certain expenses in the next year has been disclosed, Trend reports.

The issue is reflected in the draft law on the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2026, which was discussed at today’s meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship.

The document states that the funds will cover losses incurred from flights to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, as well as travel discounts provided for Second Karabakh War veterans, participants, and those equated with them when traveling to Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries. Additionally, the allocation will subsidize losses from flights to Fuzuli and Lachin International Airports.

In total, AZAL is projected to receive nearly 5.9 million manat ($3.4 billion) to support these initiatives.