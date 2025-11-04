Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Economy Materials 4 November 2025 16:52 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan ratifies comprehensive economic partnership agreement with UAE

Farid Zohrabov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4.​ The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been officially ratified, Trend reports.

President Ilham Aliyev has signed the relevant law to confirm the ratification of the agreement.

The law stipulates that the "Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United Arab Emirates," signed in Abu Dhabi on July 9, 2025, is hereby approved.

