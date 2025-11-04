Azerbaijani tracks see passage of wheat train bound for Armenia (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4.​ For the first time since the occupation, a wheat-laden train has passed through Azerbaijan en route to Armenia. Trend reports.

The train, departing early on November 4, at 00:15 (GMT+4), carried over 1,048 tons of wheat across 15 wagons, traveling from the Russian Federation through Azerbaijan and Georgia before arriving at Armenia’s Dalarik station.

To note, President Ilham Aliyev announced during his state visit to Kazakhstan on October 21, 2025, that Azerbaijan has lifted all restrictions on the transit of goods to Armenia that had been in place since the occupation.