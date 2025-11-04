President Ilham Aliyev approves agreement on applying "ASAN Khidmet" experience in Pakistan

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4.​ The agreement on cooperation between the governments of Azerbaijan and Pakistan on the implementation of the "ASAN Khidmet" experience in Pakistan has been approved, Trend reports.

President Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, the "Agreement on Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on the Implementation of the "ASAN Khidmet" Practice in Pakistan," signed in Islamabad on September 10, 2025, has been approved.

After the agreement enters into force, the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan must ensure the implementation of its provisions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan must send a notification to the Government of Pakistan on the completion of the internal procedures necessary for the entry into force of the agreement.

