New credit mechanism to boost agricultural financing in Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 4. Kazakhstan is set to implement a new credit line system for agricultural producers, the Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov announced at a recent government meeting, Trend reports.

The initiative aims to provide farmers with revolving financing using the same collateral each year, improving access to funding for spring fieldwork.

Saparov noted that early financing for spring crops has continued successfully. During the current growing season, 1.8 million tons of mineral fertilizers were applied - covering 56% of the scientifically recommended need. The share of elite seeds rose from 9.5% to 11.5%, surpassing the planned 10.5%.

“Applications for 2026 spring field financing began on October 1, and from mid-November, the new credit line mechanism will be introduced,” Saparov said, highlighting that this approach will allow farmers to access funds annually under a revolving system.

The ministry also reported that under the preferential leasing program, which has reached 250 billion tenge, machinery renewal rates increased to 6.5%, while equipment wear decreased from 80% to 70% in just two years. This demonstrates the government’s continued commitment to modernizing agricultural production.