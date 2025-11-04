Kyrgyz Gosfinholding expands regional development financing through new projects

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 4. In the first nine months of 2025, Gosfinholding OJSC approved 184 projects totaling $10.4 million, of which 128 projects were financed for $6.8 million, Trend reports, citing data from the Ministry of Finance.

The projects are funded through Regional Development Funds, formed from mining company contributions and royalties for subsoil use. Financing is provided via budgetary lending at an annual interest rate of 2 percent, in line with government regulations.

To compare, 38 projects came in at $1.8 million in 2024, while 34 projects added up to $1.6 million in 2023—highlighting a sharp rise in both the number and total value of approved initiatives this year.

Gosfinholding OJSC (State Financial Holding OJSC) operates as a sovereign financial entity within the jurisdiction of the Kyrgyz Republic. The entity was instituted to oversee the administration of state fiscal assets, optimize the mobilization of domestic capital for investment initiatives, and facilitate the provision of credit facilities.

