Iran-Qatar joint gas field achieves record production milestone
Iran’s South Pars (North Dome in Qatar) gas field has reached 718 million cubic meters per day, a new record, Trend reports. Iran ranks third globally, after the U.S. and Russia, producing over 1 trillion cubic meters annually. Three new wells added 5 million cubic meters per day, and six more will add 30 million by March 2026.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy