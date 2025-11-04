Iran-Qatar joint gas field achieves record production milestone

Iran’s South Pars (North Dome in Qatar) gas field has reached 718 million cubic meters per day, a new record, Trend reports. Iran ranks third globally, after the U.S. and Russia, producing over 1 trillion cubic meters annually. Three new wells added 5 million cubic meters per day, and six more will add 30 million by March 2026.

