Kazakhstan’s grain storage doubles ahead of 2026 sowing season

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 4. Kazakhstan’s elevators have received 7.7 million tons of grain from the new harvest - more than twice the volume recorded in the same period last year, Agriculture Minister Aidarbek Saparov reported at a recent government meeting, Trend reports.

The country’s total grain storage capacity stands at 30.7 million tons, including 13.3 million tons at licensed grain-receiving enterprises and 17.4 million tons with agricultural producers. Of the wheat delivered, 53% is classified as high-quality, 35% as fourth grade, and 12% as fifth grade or unclassified.

Saparov also outlined preparations for the 2026 sowing season. Kazakhstan will continue its program to diversify crop areas, focusing on expanding high-margin crops while reducing the planting of water-intensive varieties.

“Next year, monitoring of diversification indicators will be tightened. Regions are already being urged to educate farmers and plan the structure of next year’s sowing in advance,” he said.

According to preliminary data from regional authorities, seed requirements for 2026 amount to 2.3 million tons, of which 2.2 million tons, or 96%, have already been secured. Regional administrations have been instructed to begin quality checks on seed stock to ensure suitability for planting.