Azerbaijan spells out benchmark oil prices for upcoming budget year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4.​ Oil price forecasts are based on long-term performance indicators, said Minister of Finance of Azerbaijan Sahil Babayev at the meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship devoted to the discussion of the draft law “On the State Budget for 2026,” Trend reports.

He pointed out that the ministry pulls data from about 22 assessment organizations to shape its forecasts.

“As a result, prices are determined in April, July, September, and finally at year-end. The consensus price among all evaluating companies for ‘Azeri Light’ has been set at $65,” the minister emphasized.

