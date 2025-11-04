Kazakhstan aims to maintain record grain exports, launch deep processing projects

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 4. Kazakhstan is boosting its grain exports while developing projects aimed at deep processing, Agriculture Minister Aidarbek Saparov reported at a recent government meeting, Trend reports.

He emphasized that domestic grain production fully meets the country’s internal demand, allowing for a strong export potential.

Grain exports in the previous marketing season reached 13.4 million tons - 47% higher than the previous year - supported by transport subsidies. “We plan to maintain this export level, and this measure has been extended until September 1, 2026. This year, we began deliveries to non-traditional markets such as Belgium, Portugal, Poland, Norway, the UK, Vietnam, the UAE, and North African countries. Exports to Iran, Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia have also resumed,” Saparov said.

He noted that demand for Kazakh grain remains high. Since the new harvest, approximately 2.2 million tons of grain have already been exported, a 21% increase compared to the same period last year.

In line with presidential directives to promote high value-added exports, five investment projects in deep grain processing are underway. These initiatives are expected to withdraw an additional 2.5 million tons of grain from the market, further supporting Kazakhstan’s export growth and domestic industry development.