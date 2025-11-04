Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for November 4

Economy Materials 4 November 2025 09:21 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for November 4

Follow Trend on

Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has announced the official exchange rates for November 4, Trend reports via CBA.

The official exchange rate of the US dollar against the manat has stayed the course at 1.7 manat, not a hair's breadth different from before.

The exchange rate of one euro amounted to 1.9566 manat, one Turkish lira was 0.0404 manat, and 100 Russian rubles stood at 2.0988 manat.

Currencies

Code

Exchange rate

1 US dollar

USD

1.7

1 euro

EUR

1.9566

1 Australian dollar

AUD

1.1102

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

0.5699

1 Bulgarian Lev

BGN

1.0005

1 UAE dirham

AED

0.4629

100 South Korean won

KRW

0.118

1 Czech koruna

CZK

0.0804

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

0.2386

1 Danish krone

DKK

0.2621

1 Georgian lari

GEL

0.6271

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

0.2187

1 Indian rupee

INR

0.0192

1 British pound sterling

GBP

2.231

1 Swedish krona

SEK

0.179

1 Swiss franc

CHF

2.1002

1 Israeli shekel

ILS

0.522

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

1.2085

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

5.5328

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

0.3237

1 Qatari rial

QAR

0.4664

1 Kyrgyz som

KGS

0.0195

100 Hungarian forints

HUF

0.5054

1 Moldovan leu

MDL

0.1004

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

0.1675

100 Uzbek som

UZS

0.0142

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

0.6052

1 Polish zloty

PLN

0.4598

1 Romanian leu

RON

0.3848

100 Russian rubles

RUB

2.0988

1 Serbian dinar

RSD

0.0167

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

1.3023

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

0.4533

1 SDR (Special Drawing Rights of the IMF)

XDR

2.3057

1 Turkish lira

TRY

0.0404

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

0.4857

1 Ukrainian hryvnia

UAH

0.0405

100 Japanese yen

JPY

1.1034

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

0.967

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more