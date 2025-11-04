Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for November 4

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has announced the official exchange rates for November 4, Trend reports via CBA.

The official exchange rate of the US dollar against the manat has stayed the course at 1.7 manat, not a hair's breadth different from before.

The exchange rate of one euro amounted to 1.9566 manat, one Turkish lira was 0.0404 manat, and 100 Russian rubles stood at 2.0988 manat.

Currencies Code Exchange rate 1 US dollar USD 1.7 1 euro EUR 1.9566 1 Australian dollar AUD 1.1102 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 0.5699 1 Bulgarian Lev BGN 1.0005 1 UAE dirham AED 0.4629 100 South Korean won KRW 0.118 1 Czech koruna CZK 0.0804 1 Chinese yuan CNY 0.2386 1 Danish krone DKK 0.2621 1 Georgian lari GEL 0.6271 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 0.2187 1 Indian rupee INR 0.0192 1 British pound sterling GBP 2.231 1 Swedish krona SEK 0.179 1 Swiss franc CHF 2.1002 1 Israeli shekel ILS 0.522 1 Canadian dollar CAD 1.2085 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 5.5328 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 0.3237 1 Qatari rial QAR 0.4664 1 Kyrgyz som KGS 0.0195 100 Hungarian forints HUF 0.5054 1 Moldovan leu MDL 0.1004 1 Norwegian krone NOK 0.1675 100 Uzbek som UZS 0.0142 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 0.6052 1 Polish zloty PLN 0.4598 1 Romanian leu RON 0.3848 100 Russian rubles RUB 2.0988 1 Serbian dinar RSD 0.0167 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1.3023 1 Saudi riyal SAR 0.4533 1 SDR (Special Drawing Rights of the IMF) XDR 2.3057 1 Turkish lira TRY 0.0404 1 Turkmen manat TMT 0.4857 1 Ukrainian hryvnia UAH 0.0405 100 Japanese yen JPY 1.1034 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 0.967

