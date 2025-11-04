Iran rolls out expenses for mines getting back to work in Bushehr Province

One trillion rials (about $1.74 million) were spent on restoring 12 mines in Iran’s southern Bushehr Province during the last Iranian year (March 2024–March 2025). The restoration created 52 new jobs in the local mining sector. Currently, 155 mines operate in the province, producing about 19 million tons of minerals annually.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register