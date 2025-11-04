Azerbaijan sheds light on payments made via national system in 9M2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Payments made through the main components of the National Payment System (NPS) in Azerbaijan totaled 590.1 billion manat ($344.8 billion) from January through September 2025, which is 6.2 times the GDP, with the number of transactions reaching 111.8 million, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the discussion of the draft law “On the State Budget for 2026" of today’s meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship.

The chairman emphasized that ensuring the stable and reliable operation of payment systems remains one of the CBA’s top priorities.

“In the first nine months of 2025, the volume of cashless transactions conducted via payment cards domestically increased by 29.1 percent, reaching 72.2 billion manat ($42.2 billion). Compared to the same period last year, the number of e-commerce transactions in the country rose by 48.5 percent, while their total volume grew by 34.2 percent,” Kazimov added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel