Top investment firms in Azerbaijan ranked by annual turnover in Oct. 2025
The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) has announced the turnover ranking of its member companies across trading markets from January through October 2025.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy