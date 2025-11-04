Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Victory Day and National Flag Day, Trend reports.

''Assalamualaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh.

It is with great pleasure that I extend to Your Excellency my congratulations and best regards on the occasion of your country’s Victory Day and National Flag Day.

I wish you good health and happiness, and the brotherly Government and people of Azerbaijan continued progress and prosperity.

I extend to Your Excellency my deep respect and esteem,'' the letter reads.