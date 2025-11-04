Azerbaijan designates state lands in Nakhchivan as renewable energy zone

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. A state-owned land plot in the administrative territory of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan city has been designated as a renewable energy source area, Trend reports.

The relevant decision was signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

According to the document, a 688-hectare state-owned land plot in the administrative territory of Nakhchivan city has been designated as a renewable energy source area for the purpose of constructing a solar power plant with an initial capacity of 50 MW and an expansion in the subsequent stage, depending on export opportunities.

The Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan will carry out the selection of an electricity producer in the above-identified renewable energy source area in accordance with the requirements of the "Rules for the selection of an electricity producer in the territory of renewable energy sources".

From the date of its entry into force, a permit for the construction of a solar power plant on a 688-hectare area designated for renewable energy production will be obtained in accordance with the Urban Planning and Construction Code of Azerbaijan, within the timeframe stipulated in Article 6.7 of the Law “On the Use of Renewable Energy Sources in Electricity Production.”

If a construction permit is granted in accordance with the above procedure, the Nakhchivan City Executive Power will inform the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan about this within three days of the expiration of the period if the construction permit isn't granted within the specified period.

Control over the implementation of this Decision will be entrusted to the Department of Agrarian and Ecology of the Office of the Cabinet of Ministers.

