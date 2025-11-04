Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijani FM meets with Speaker of Algerian Parliament (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 4 November 2025 21:04 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani FM meets with Speaker of Algerian Parliament (PHOTO)
Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Follow Trend on

Alish Abdulla
Alish Abdulla
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4.​ Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Brahim Boughali, Speaker of the People's National Assembly of Algeria, during an official visit to the country, the Azerbaijan FM wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

According to his post, the discussion focused on strengthening interparliamentary cooperation between Azerbaijan and Algeria.

The sides emphasized the importance of exchanging experiences and promoting joint initiatives in political, economic, and humanitarian fields.

Azerbaijani FM meets with Speaker of Algerian Parliament (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani FM meets with Speaker of Algerian Parliament (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani FM meets with Speaker of Algerian Parliament (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani FM meets with Speaker of Algerian Parliament (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani FM meets with Speaker of Algerian Parliament (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani FM meets with Speaker of Algerian Parliament (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani FM meets with Speaker of Algerian Parliament (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani FM meets with Speaker of Algerian Parliament (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more