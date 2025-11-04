Tajik President highlights 2040 social protection strategy at UN summit in Doha

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, November 4. President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon addressed the UN Summit on Social Development in Doha, emphasizing the central role of the Strategy for the Development of Social Protection of the Population of Tajikistan until 2040, Trend reports via the press service of the Tajik president.

He noted that this long-term strategy provides the framework for strengthening social well-being, human potential, and sustainable development across the country.

The president highlighted that the strategy is being implemented alongside eight state programs and three long-term education initiatives, ensuring improvements in healthcare, job creation, and social services. Over the past two decades, more than four million jobs have been created or restored in various sectors, demonstrating tangible progress in human development.

Rahmon also connected the strategy to environmental sustainability, noting Tajikistan’s efforts in climate adaptation, green economy, and green energy, as well as the use of digital technologies and artificial intelligence to enhance social outcomes. He recalled Tajikistan’s UN resolution on AI in Central Asia as an example of innovative approaches supporting the Sustainable Development Goals.

Concluding his speech, the president called for international cooperation to ensure equitable access to resources and opportunities, emphasizing that the 2040 social protection strategy is a key instrument for achieving inclusive and sustainable development for all citizens.

