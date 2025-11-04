Uzbekistan, Vietnam explore new frontiers in political and economic co-op

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 4. Uzbekistan’s First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bakhromjon Aloyev, held a meeting with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Ngo Le Van, to discuss prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation in political, trade, and economic spheres, Trend reports.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 43rd session of the UNESCO General Conference in Samarkand.

During the discussions, both parties examined opportunities to enhance cooperation in investment and tourism, while also exchanging perspectives on key regional issues. The Vietnamese diplomat commended the high level of organization of the current General Conference session and underscored Uzbekistan’s increasing international standing and proactive role on the global stage.

The 43rd session of the UNESCO General Conference, which officially commenced on October 30 in the historic city of Samarkand, will continue until November 13. The session’s agenda encompasses significant decisions regarding the organization’s future priorities, including the appointment of UNESCO’s next Director-General and the adoption of the inaugural global Recommendation on the Ethics of Neurotechnology.

This session marks a landmark moment, as it is the first time in four decades that the UNESCO General Conference has been held outside its Paris headquarters. Uzbekistan is currently implementing a five-year cooperation program with UNESCO through 2027. Samarkand—a UNESCO World Heritage Site—is globally recognized as a major cultural crossroads along the ancient Silk Road.