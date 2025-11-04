United States and Kazakhstan discuss stable operation of Caspian Pipeline Consortium

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 4. Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Yerlan Akkenzhenov and Doug Burgum, U.S. Secretary of the Interior and Chairman of the Energy Dominance Council, discussed ensuring the stable and reliable operation of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), Trend reports via the Kazakh ministry.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the ADIPEC-2025 International Energy Forum in the United Arab Emirates. The officials discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in the energy sector.

Akkenzhenov noted that the U.S. companies were among the first investors to believe in Kazakhstan’s potential, and today they remain key partners in flagship projects such as Tengiz, Karachaganak, and Kashagan.

“The projects implemented in Kazakhstan are cornerstone assets in the global portfolios of our American partners. Their scale underscores Kazakhstan’s strategic importance for ensuring global energy stability and reflects the success of our mutually beneficial cooperation,” the minister said.

During the meeting, the sides reviewed the progress of major joint projects and discussed plans for the further development of oil and gas fields. Particular attention was paid to oil transportation issues, including the reliable operation of the CPC as Kazakhstan’s main export route.

Burgum praised Kazakhstan’s favorable investment climate, pointing out that the successful track record of major U.S. oil and gas companies in the country is a shining example of opportunity knocking at the door. He also reaffirmed the U.S. interest in developing joint projects in the field of energy digitalization.

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium is an international entity that owns and runs a significant crude oil pipeline, which conveys oil from the Tengiz oil field in Kazakhstan via Russia to a maritime export terminal on the Black Sea at Novorossiysk. This route is essential for Kazakhstan's oil exports, constituting a substantial percentage of its total exports, and includes both governmental and commercial stakeholders from multiple nations.

