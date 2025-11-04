President of Uzbekistan sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, on the occasion of Victory Day, Trend reports.

''Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,

Dear brother,

On the occasion of your nation’s glorious holiday – Victory Day – I sincerely congratulate you, my dear brother, and the entire people of Azerbaijan, conveying my best wishes with great pleasure.

Five years ago, thanks to the determination and courage of a wise leader like You – a true patriot and loyal son of your homeland, an outstanding statesman – your country’s territorial integrity was restored, and historical justice was ensured.

This magnificent event not only clearly demonstrated Azerbaijan’s strength and great potential to the world but also created a solid foundation for strengthening peace, mutual understanding, and stability in the region.

At this juncture, I once again emphasize our full support for Your consistent efforts to ensure peace and sustainable development in the South Caucasus.

During my visits to your country in recent years, we have witnessed the construction of modern infrastructure in the Karabakh region, the restoration of cultural heritage sites, and the improvement of living standards for the population in these areas. As a sincere brother, we take great joy in these unparalleled achievements.

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, I am confident that the full implementation of the important agreements reached during our open and productive meetings this year in the enchanting cities of Baku, Khankendi, and Gabala, as well as our fruitful negotiations, will elevate our strategic partnership and alliance to an entirely new level.

My dear friend, I look forward to welcoming you to Uzbekistan in the near future to participate in the next Consultative Meeting of Central Asian Heads of State.

On this unforgettable date in your country’s history, I once again extend my heartfelt congratulations, wishing You robust health, family happiness, and great success in Your noble state activities, and peace, prosperity, and continuous progress to the fraternal people of Azerbaijan,'' the letter reads.