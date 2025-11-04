Azerbaijan predicts drop in oil and gas revenues and their budget share in 2026
Azerbaijan’s oil and gas revenues are projected at 16.4 billion manat ($9.61 billion) in 2026, down 1.87 billion manat ($1.09 billion) from 2025. Their share in the state budget will fall to 42.6 percent. SOFAZ transfers, including asset income, are expected at 14.48 billion manat ($8.46 billion) in 2025.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy