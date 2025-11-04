Azerbaijan predicts drop in oil and gas revenues and their budget share in 2026

Azerbaijan’s oil and gas revenues are projected at 16.4 billion manat ($9.61 billion) in 2026, down 1.87 billion manat ($1.09 billion) from 2025. Their share in the state budget will fall to 42.6 percent. SOFAZ transfers, including asset income, are expected at 14.48 billion manat ($8.46 billion) in 2025.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register