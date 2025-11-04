Azerbaijan set to up ante on tax revenues in overall state budget pie in 2026
Azerbaijan’s tax revenues for 2026 are projected at 21.391 billion manat ($12.52 billion), up 6.1 percent from 2024. Their share in total budget revenues will reach 55.4 percent, driven by VAT and income tax growth.
