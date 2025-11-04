Azerbaijani oil prices move upwards

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4.​ The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF basis, went up by $0.56, or 0.85 percent, on November 3 from the previous level, coming in at $66.43 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude climbed by $0.58, or 0.91 percent, reaching $64.4 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude rose by $0.55, or 1.05 percent, to $53.05 per barrel, and Brent Dated crude from the North Sea rose by $0.75, or 1.15 percent, to $66.02 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2025 state budget is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.

