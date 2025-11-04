TotalEnergies expands renewable portfolio with Data4 agreement in Spain

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. TotalEnergies and Data4, a leading European data center operator, have signed a 10-year agreement for the supply of renewable electricity to Data4’s facilities in Spain, starting in January 2026, Trend reports.

Under the deal, TotalEnergies will deliver 610 GWh of renewable power generated by Spanish wind and solar farms with a combined capacity of 30 MW, soon to begin production. The contract will provide Data4 with “Clean Firm Power,” ensuring a stable and carbon-free energy supply.

“This agreement with Data4 illustrates our ability to offer competitive and tailored electricity solutions to large industrial groups,” said Sophie Chevalier, Senior Vice President Flexible Power & Integration at TotalEnergies. “Our Clean Firm Power model combines renewable and flexible assets to meet our clients’ needs while supporting our goal of 12% profitability in the power sector.”

François Sterin, Chief Operating Officer at Data4, noted that the partnership aligns with the company’s sustainability goals amid the rising energy needs of the data industry. “As energy demand for data centers in Spain is expected to more than triple by 2030, this agreement ensures a stable, long-term supply of renewable electricity,” he said.

The agreement supports Data4’s plan to invest nearly 2 billion euros by 2030 in expanding its Spanish campuses and reinforces TotalEnergies’ growing role as a key partner in helping major industrial customers decarbonize their operations.