KazMunayGas, ExxonMobil mull over efforts to prevent Caspian Sea shallowing

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 4. Askhat Khassenov, Chairman of the Management Board of KazMunayGas (KMG), and Peter Larden, Senior Vice President of ExxonMobil, discussed prospects for multilateral cooperation on major oil and gas projects, with a particular focus on joint efforts to prevent the shallowing of the Caspian Sea, Trend reports via KazMunayGas.

During the meeting in Abu Dhabi, the sides also reviewed the progress of the North Caspian Project, which includes the development of the Kashagan, Kairan, and Aktoty fields. According to KMG, 13.6 million tons of oil were produced at the Kashagan field in the first nine months of 2025, exceeding the planned target of 13.4 million tons. The full-year production forecast stands at 18.25 million tons.

Khassenov emphasized the importance of the timely implementation of measures for the further development of Kashagan, as well as the need to increase the share of local Kazakh content in this large-scale project.

The meeting also addressed cooperation in new technologies and discussed opportunities for multilateral engagement among project partners to mitigate the shallowing of the Caspian Sea, ensuring safe offshore operations and the preservation of the region’s ecosystem.