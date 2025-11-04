Kyrgyzstan and Switzerland join forces to implement national water permits

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 4. The governments of Switzerland and the Kyrgyz Republic have formalized an agreement to implement the “Water Use Permit System in the Kyrgyz Republic” project, Trend reports via the Swiss Embassy in the Kyrgyz Republic.

Under the agreement, Switzerland will provide over $2.7 million to support reforms promoting the sustainable and efficient use of water resources in line with the country’s new Water Code.

The project will introduce a national water use permit system - the key regulatory mechanism for managing water resources. It will allow authorities to set usage standards, monitor compliance, and maintain accurate water accounting.

Implementation is scheduled for 2025–2028.