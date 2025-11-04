Azerbaijan foresees escalating public debt servicing costs in 2026
Azerbaijan’s debt servicing expenses are projected to exceed about 2.5 billion manat next year, with interest payments making up roughly half of that amount.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy