Testimonies of victims heard in Ruben Vardanyan's trial (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. The criminal case against Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan, charged under articles of the Republic of Azerbaijan's Criminal Code related to crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, financing of terrorism, and other serious offenses, continued on November 4, Trend reports.

The open court session at Baku Military Court—presided by Judge Zeynal Agayev, with Judges Anar Rzayev and Jamal Ramazanov (reserve Judge Gunel Samadova)—provided the accused with an interpreter in his native language, Russian, and state-funded legal representation.

Judge Zeynal Agayev introduced the court panel, state prosecutors, interpreters, and others to the victims participating for the first time and their legal heirs or representatives, explaining their rights and obligations as stipulated by legislation.

Subsequently, Emil Babishov, the new lawyer defending Ruben Vardanyan's rights, submitted a motion to the court.

He noted that in previous sessions, Vardanyan and his then-lawyer had filed several motions. The full extracts of the court's decisions on those motions had not been provided to the defense. The lawyer requested that the full extracts be delivered to the defense side.

It should be recalled that in the previous session, a new state-appointed lawyer was assigned to Ruben Vardanyan. Until then, his rights were defended by a lawyer of his own choice. Two sessions prior, Vardanyan had waived his chosen lawyer.

Judge Zeynal Agayev stated that the extracts in question had already been provided to the defense and that they could continue to exercise this right.

Ruben Vardanyan then submitted another motion, requesting the summoning of a representative from the State Border Service to the court session. He explained that this relates to one of the charges against him—illegal crossing of the Republic of Azerbaijan's state border.

Vardanyan's defense lawyer, Emil Babishov, also supported the accused's position and motion, requesting its satisfaction.

Addressing the motion, Senior Assistant to the Prosecutor General Vusal Aliyev stated that the defense's motion did not clearly indicate who should be summoned and for what reason, what testimony that person could provide in the witness phase, and its relevance to the charges against the accused. He added that there is no need for statements from State Border Service employees regarding illegal border crossing in the current proceedings.

Vusal Aliyev stated that if the accused claims to have crossed the Republic of Azerbaijan's state border legally—contrary to the charge—and wishes to prove it, there are procedures provided by law. If the accused entered Azerbaijani territory legally, his civilian passport should bear the stamp of the State Border Service. He can prove this by presenting the stamp in his passport.

Vusal Aliyev requested that the motion not be granted.

After hearing the parties, the court issued a decision: the motion was left without consideration.

Judge Zeynal Agayev also noted that if information about the individual is provided in accordance with the law, the matter can be discussed.

The judge then announced that a group of recognized victims had submitted applications to the court, stating that due to valid reasons they could not attend the proceedings and confirming their preliminary investigation testimonies.

The parties raised no objections to the announcement of these testimonies in court.

Subsequently, victims who suffered from Armenia's aggressive war and occupation policy gave statements.

Responding to questions from state prosecutor Terane Mammadova, victim Sagif Mikayilov said he was injured due to provocations by remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups in the direction of Asgaran settlement, Khojaly district.

Victim Aydin Garibov stated that in Khalfali village, Shusha district, he, Ceyhun Shahnamazli, and Tarlan Jabbarov were wounded by enemy fire.

Answering questions from Nasir Bayramov, Head of the Department for Defense of State Prosecution at the Prosecutor General's Office, victim Kenan Abilov said he received a bullet wound to his left arm from enemy small arms fire on an unnamed height in Khankendi district.

Victim Yusif Veysov stated that in Chanagchi village, Khojaly district, he suffered shrapnel wounds to the kneecap when a mortar shell fired by remnants of Armenian armed forces and illegal groups exploded nearby.

Victim Rahib Mammadov, answering questions from state prosecutor Fuad Musayev, said that in Zangezur district, due to an enemy hand grenade explosion, Farid Mehbaliyev and Tabriz Rahimov were killed, while he, Ibrahim Mayilli, Seymur Hasanov, and several others whose names he does not currently recall were injured.

Togrul Najafli emphasized that in Zangezur district, due to enemy provocation, he and several others were injured, while Farid Rustamov, Farid Mehbaliyev, and Tabriz Rahimov were killed.

Answering questions from state prosecutor Vusal Abdullayev, victim Faiq Jafarov noted that in Lachin district, due to an enemy mortar shell explosion, he and several others were injured, while several more were killed.

Victim Emin Mammadov, responding to questions from Senior Assistant to the Prosecutor General Vusal Aliyev, said that in Lachin district, due to an enemy hand grenade explosion, Ali Aliyev was killed, while he, Tural Aghjabayov, Gabil Mammadov, and several others whose names he does not recall suffered various bodily injuries.

Ramazan Mahammadov stated that in Khojavend district, due to an enemy artillery shell exploding nearby, he and several others were injured.

Victims Seyran Eminov, Vuqar Mammadov, Tural Bagirov, Narmaddin Guliyev, Ali Rustamov, Ahmad Ibrahimov, Tural Imamguliyev, Saleh Ismayilov, Asif Mammadov, Ariz Hashimov, Vidadi Khaniyev, and Nazir Gulaliyev reported being injured due to enemy provocations in Kalbajar district.

Gulu Guliyev, Boyukaga Hasanov, and Sakhavat Guliyev stated they were injured in Lachin district; Seymur Hasanov, Asif Mammadov, and Ugur Shukurlu in Zangezur district due to enemy provocations.

Subsequently, Ibad Ismayilov, Ilkin Rahimov, and Elmir Beydullayev stated they were injured in Khojavend district; Aykhan Abdullayev near Isa Spring in Shusha city; Gunduz Gurbanov in Khalfali village, Shusha district; Rafael Salimov in Aghdam district; and Hijran Sultanov in Aghdara district due to provocations by remnants of the Armenian army and illegal armed groups.

Documents from the criminal case materials collected during the preliminary investigation were also announced in court, and evidence was examined.

The next court session is scheduled for November 18.

Ruben Vardanyan faces multiple charges under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including Articles 100.1, 100.2 (planning, preparing, initiating, and waging a war of aggression), 107 (deportation and forced displacement of the population), 109 (persecution), 110 (forcible disappearance of persons), 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law), 113 (torture), 114.1 (mercenary activity), 115.2 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare), 116.0.1, 116.0.2, 116.0.10, 116.0.11, 116.0.16, 116.0.18 (violation of international humanitarian law norms during an armed conflict), 120.2.1, 120.2.3, 120.2.4, 120.2.7, 120.2.11, 120.2.12 (intentional murder), 29.120.2.1, 29.120.2.3, 29.120.2.4, 29.120.2.7, 29.120.2.11, 29.120.2.12 (attempted intentional murder), 192.3.1 (illegal entrepreneurship), 214.2.1, 214.2.3, 214.2.4 (terrorism), 214-1 (financing of terrorism), 218.1, 218.2 (creation of a criminal group), 228.3 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and possession of firearms, ammunition, explosives, and devices), 270-1.2, 270-1.4 (acts threatening aviation safety), 278.1 (forcible seizure or retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state), 279.1, 279.2, 279.3 (creation of armed formations not provided for by law), and 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan).

Trend notes that the preliminary investigation into the case, which involves charges of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, and terrorism financing, was conducted by the State Security Service of Azerbaijan.