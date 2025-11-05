Kyrgyzstan and Qatar set to draft MoU for social development initiatives

Photo: Ministry of Labor, Social Security, and Migration of Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 5. Kyrgyz Minister of Labor, Social Security, and Migration Kanat Sagynbayev met with Qatari Minister of Social Development and Family Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi and discussed drafting a memorandum for digitalization of social services and protection of vulnerable groups, Trend reports via the ministry.

The meeting happened in Doha, on the sidelines of the Second World Summit for Social Development. The sides discussed joint efforts to protect vulnerable groups, develop digital social services, and exchange experiences in supporting families, women, and children. They also addressed cooperation in preventing domestic violence and expanding youth employment opportunities.

Minister Sagynbayev proposed drafting a memorandum of understanding to formalize institutional cooperation and noted that Kyrgyzstan places special emphasis on strengthening humanitarian and social ties with Qatar.

The Qatari side confirmed its readiness to collaborate and share best practices. Both parties expressed their commitment to promoting social rights and improving citizens’ well-being through closer partnership.

Kyrgyzstan's initiative for the digital transformation of social services encompasses a holistic strategy aimed at enhancing operational efficiency, fostering transparency, and optimizing accessibility within its social protection framework, particularly targeting marginalized demographics, including children, women, and rural communities.

This paradigm shift is designed to optimize workflows, mitigate malfeasance, and reconcile the urban-rural technological chasm.

