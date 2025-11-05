Azerbaijani foreign minister discusses bilateral and regional co-op issues in Algeria

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5.​ Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has discussed bilateral and regional cooperation issues in Algeria during a meeting with the President of the People's National Assembly of Algeria Ibrahim Boughali as part of his official visit to the country, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend.

The discussion included the bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and Algeria and priorities within the framework of interparliamentary relations.

In this context, the meeting emphasized the importance of mutual visits and a wide potential for the further development of friendly and cooperative relations.

Boughali recalled with satisfaction the participation of the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network in the Baku Conference in 2022 and the meetings of the Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova during her visit to Algeria.

The meeting emphasized the great importance of the mutual political, economic, and humanitarian activities of the two countries, as well as activities in expanding people-to-people ties.

The importance of successful cooperation in the UN, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Non-Aligned Movement, and other international platforms was pointed out.

Moreover, the meeting underlined that the relations between Azerbaijani and Algerian parliaments, the activities of friendship groups, and mutual visits within this framework constitute an important direction of relations between the countries.

The successful cooperation of Azerbaijani and Algerian parliaments in international parliamentary organizations and the importance of mutual support between our legislative bodies in these organizations were highlighted.

Bayramov informed the other party about the situation in the post-conflict period in the region, the post-conflict recovery and reconstruction process, and the steps taken towards peacebuilding.

The meeting exchanged views on new areas of cooperation and other regional issues of mutual interest.

