Georgia promotes exports and partnerships at China International Import Expo

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. Georgia is participating as the Guest of Honor at the China International Import Expo (CIIE), one of the world’s largest trade events, highlighting the country’s growing partnership with China, Trend reports.

The Georgian delegation, led by Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, attended the official opening ceremony, joined by Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Mariam Kvrivishvili.

According to Kvrivishvili, the PM's address at the ceremony emphasized Georgia’s economic achievements and upcoming infrastructure projects that will strengthen the country’s connectivity and global position. “He spoke in detail about the close and strategic cooperation between Georgia and the People’s Republic of China, outlining new opportunities that will further deepen bilateral ties and expand trade relations,” she said.

The PMs of Georgia and China officially opened the Georgian national pavilion, which showcases the country’s diverse products and culture. “Over the coming days, we will present Georgian goods, cuisine, and wine to the Chinese market, while supporting 40 participating Georgian companies in building business connections with Chinese corporations to boost exports,” Kvrivishvili added.

This year, Georgia’s presence at CIIE is unprecedented, featuring three exhibition zones covering 1,000 square meters - the National Pavilion, a Food and Beverage Zone, and a Clothing and Accessories Section. With support from the Make in Georgia agency, Georgian companies are showcasing a wide range of products. The National Pavilion also features a culinary corner offering traditional cooking workshops, wine tastings, and performances of Georgian dance and music, organized in cooperation with the National Tourism Administration and the National Wine Agency.