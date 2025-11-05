Kyrgyzstan, Egypt ink deal on visa-free travel for service passport holders

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 5. Kyrgyzstan and Egypt signed an agreement on the mutual abolition of visa requirements for holders of diplomatic, service, and special passports during a meeting between the Foreign Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic, Zheenbek Kulubaev, and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty in Cairo, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz MFA.

The meeting took place as part of President Sadyr Zhaparov’s official visit to Egypt - the first in the history of bilateral relations. The ministers highlighted that the visit marks an important milestone in developing mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

Special attention was given to expanding trade, economic, and investment cooperation. The parties noted the importance of establishing a Joint Kyrgyz-Egyptian Intergovernmental Commission, as well as creating business councils and holding joint business forums.

Minister Kulubaev announced Kyrgyzstan’s decision to open an embassy in Cairo in 2026 and expressed hope for the establishment of an Egyptian diplomatic mission in Bishkek.

The sides reaffirmed their intention to continue strengthening political dialogue, economic partnership, and cultural exchange between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Arab Republic of Egypt.