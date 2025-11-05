Azerbaijani oil prices downscale

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5.​ The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF basis, went down by $0.61, or 0.9 percent, on November 4 from the previous level, coming in at $65.82 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude also decreased by $0.61, or one percent, landing at $63.79 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude dipped by $0.64, or 1.2 percent, to $52.41 per barrel, and Brent Dated crude from the North Sea dropped by $0.76, or 1.2 percent, to $65.25 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2025 state budget is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.

