Azerbaijan's Zangilan hosts “Five Years of Victory: Triumph of Statehood and Law” event (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5.​ The Prosecutor General’s Office of Azererbaijan organized a conference titled “Five Years of Victory: Triumph of Statehood and Law” at the Zangilan Congress Center to mark the 5th anniversary of the historic victory achieved under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

Participants visited the bust of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Aghali village of Zangilan district and the Martyrs’ Alley in Zangilan city, where they laid flowers and honored the memory of the National Leader and the martyrs with deep respect.

The conference is currently ongoing.

