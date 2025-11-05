National Bank of Georgia keeps policy rate unchanged

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. The Monetary Policy Committee of the National Bank of Georgia (NBG) decided on November 5 to keep the refinancing rate unchanged at 8 percent, maintaining its moderately tight monetary stance, Trend reports.

According to the NBG, the decision reflects a careful balance between inflation risks and economic growth dynamics. Headline inflation stood at 5.2 percent year-on-year in October, driven largely by higher food prices and external factors. Core inflation, excluding volatile items such as food and energy, remained close to the Bank’s 3 percent target.

The NBG noted that while inflationary pressures persist, mainly due to food price volatility, underlying inflation expectations remain contained. The Bank reaffirmed its commitment to price stability, stating that it is ready to maintain the current stance longer or tighten further if inflationary pressures intensify.

The next monetary policy meeting is scheduled for December 17, 2025.