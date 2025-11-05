President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation of heads of member institutions of Arab Coordination Group (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received a delegation of heads of member institutions of the Arab Coordination Group on November 5, Trend reports.

The delegation included Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser, Chairman of the Islamic Development Bank Group; Abdulhamid Alkhalifa, President of the OPEC Fund; Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development and Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Abu Dhabi Exports Office (ADEX); Sultan Abdulrahman Al-Marshad, Chief Executive Officer of the Saudi Fund for Development; and Waleed Al-Bahar, Acting Director General of the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development.

President Ilham Aliyev highly appreciated the intention of the member institutions of the Arab Coordination Group to support projects related to the development of social infrastructure in Azerbaijan, particularly at a time when the country is carrying out large-scale restoration and construction works in Garabagh and East Zangezur. The head of state emphasized that these initiatives further expand the fraternal and friendly relations with the financial institutions, as well as with the countries and peoples they represent.

Noting that major infrastructure projects in Azerbaijan have already been completed, President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the implementation of state programs in water supply, transport, and other areas, and stressed that new state programs in various directions will also be adopted in the future.

On behalf of the delegation, Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser expressed gratitude to the head of state for the reception and shared his deep impressions of his visit to the liberated Garabagh, including the city of Shusha, praising the large-scale reconstruction efforts underway.

During the conversation, the sides hailed the successful and fruitful cooperation between Azerbaijan and the member institutions of the Arab Coordination Group, discussed the favorable investment and business environment in the country, and exchanged views on prospects for future cooperation and the implementation of joint projects.

Will be updated