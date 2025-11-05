Iran trims down LPG exports in 7M2025

Iran’s LPG exports fell 14.5% in value and 11% in volume in the first seven months of 2025. The country shipped 1.9 million tons worth $1 billion, down from 2.14 million tons worth $1.17 billion last year. LPG accounted for 3.13% of Iran’s export value and 2% by weight.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register