Iran trims down LPG exports in 7M2025
Iran’s LPG exports fell 14.5% in value and 11% in volume in the first seven months of 2025. The country shipped 1.9 million tons worth $1 billion, down from 2.14 million tons worth $1.17 billion last year. LPG accounted for 3.13% of Iran’s export value and 2% by weight.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy