Middle Corridor cargo flows between China, Georgia see sharp growth in 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. Container shipments between China and Georgia through the Middle Corridor increased by 71 percent in January-August 2025, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced at the opening ceremony of the China International Import Expo (CIIE), Trend reports.

He noted that cargo volumes transported last year were 15 times higher than in the previous year, underscoring Georgia’s growing role in connecting Asia and Europe. "Georgia once again reaffirms its readiness to continue cooperation aimed at expanding transport flows between China and Europe via the Middle Corridor," Kobakhidze said.

The PM highlighted that Georgia’s ambitious infrastructure projects - including the deep-sea port of Anaklia, the East-West Highway, the Black Sea submarine cable, the Tbilisi project, and the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway - are transforming the country into a major trade and transport hub between China and Europe, strengthening regional connectivity and economic cooperation.

"Georgia remains steadfast in its partnership with China. We aim to further enhance our business-friendly environment, attract more investment, and deepen cooperation across various sectors," Kobakhidze added.