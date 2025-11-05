Georgia, China sign new agreements to boost economic cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. During the official visit of Georgia’s government delegation to the People’s Republic of China, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and Chinese Premier Li Qiang held an extended meeting that concluded with the signing of several memorandums of understanding (MoUs) aimed at strengthening bilateral trade and economic ties, Trend reports.

According to Georgia’s Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Mariam Kvrivishvili, the meeting marked an important step toward setting new goals that will enhance trade, economic, and humanitarian cooperation between our countries.

Among the signed documents was an MoU on completing negotiations to renew the Free Trade Agreement between Georgia and China, signed by Ministers Mariam Kvrivishvili and Wang Wentao. The updated agreement places special emphasis on boosting exports of Georgian agricultural products to China and expanding investment opportunities.

Another key MoU was signed between Georgia’s Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development and China’s Civil Aviation Administration (CAAC) to advance the “Air Silk Road” initiative. Kvrivishvili noted that the aviation accord “will be an important step forward, providing additional momentum for direct flights between the two countries.”

Georgia’s Ministry of Environmental Protection and Agriculture also signed an agreement to further increase exports of Georgian products to the Chinese market.

Additionally, a memorandum on strengthening cooperation in artificial intelligence was signed between Georgia’s Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development and China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

The series of agreements reflects the growing partnership between Georgia and China and highlights both countries’ commitment to expanding economic cooperation and connectivity.