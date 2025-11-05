Baku hosts ground and cargo handling seminar (PHOTO)

The International Air Transport Association (IATA), in partnership with the Interstate Council on Aviation and Airspace Use (Interstate Council), successfully conducted a two-day ground and cargo handling seminar and workshop in Baku. The event, held at the Baku Marriott Hotel Boulevard, brought together approximately 50 aviation professionals from Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe.

Participating were representatives from Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Vietnam, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Comoros, Indonesia, India, Jordan, Mauritania, Pakistan, Turkey, the Republic of the Congo and Saudi Arabia, highlighting the high international interest in improving the safety and efficiency of aviation operations.

Strengthening Regional Security Cooperation

The Interstate Council initiated and sponsored the seminar, once again demonstrating its commitment to advancing aviation security in the region. Thanks to the support of the Interstate Council, the event has become an important platform for knowledge sharing, discussing best practices, and strengthening regional collaboration between aviation authorities, operators, and industry experts.

The long-standing cooperation between the Interstate Council and IATA plays a key role in promoting international standards, improving operational processes, and developing a unified approach to risk management and flight safety, which contributes to a significant improvement in aviation safety in both Azerbaijan and the region.

Common Contribution to the Development of the Aviation Industry

The seminar-workshop opened with welcoming remarks from representatives of the Interstate Council and IATA, as well as a presentation by Silk Way West Airlines on current issues and challenges in cargo transportation and ground handling.

Over the course of two days, participants addressed key industry issues through a combination of expert presentations, practical discussions, and individual consultations. The seminar also included extensive opportunities for professional networking.

Upon completion of the seminar, participants noted the high level of organization and the practical relevance of the materials presented. All participants received certificates of participation.

This seminar reflects the commitment of IATA and the Interstate Council to improving the professional training of specialists, implementing international standards, and developing a safety culture in aviation.